Catholic Charities in Houston lays off 120 employees after Pres. Trump's pause on refugee services

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Catholic Charities of Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston announced massive layoffs after President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending refugee resettlement services.

On Thursday, the nonprofit organization laid off 120 of its workers following a freeze in federal funding by the Trump administration.

ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle report that the impacted employees mainly worked in the charity's program that serves refugees.

Some local and national organizations are now suing the Trump administration over the executive order.

