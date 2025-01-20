Cardinal DiNardo retires, and pope appoints bishop Vásquez as his successor

Cardinal Daniel Dinardo resigned from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, and the pope appointed Reverend Joe Vazquez as his successor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston announced a leadership change.

The pope appointed Reverend Joe Vásquez as the new archbishop of Galveston-Houston.

He was ordained in 1984 and became the nation's youngest active bishop in 2002.

At 44, Vásquez was ordained an Auxiliary Bishop for Galveston-Houston.

Vásquez spent the last 15 years serving the Austin Diocese.

This announcement came at the same time Cardinal Daniel DiNardo resigned from the Archdiocese.

Cardinal DiNardo turned 75 years old last May.

At that age, canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope.

"I am delighted by the appointment of Bishop Vásquez as the next Archbishop of Galveston-Houston," DiNardo said. "I give gratitude to the Holy Father for naming an experienced, prayerful, and humble Shepherd to lead this local Church."

"I am grateful to God for bestowing this responsibility on me, and I am humbled by this appointment," Vásquez said. "With God's grace, I pledge to serve the needs of this local church to the best of my ability."

Vásquez will be installed as the ninth Archbishop of Galveston-Houston on March 25, 2025, at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston.

