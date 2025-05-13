Channelview pedestrian bridge set to open nearly 3 years after man hit and killed on morning walk

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two and a half years after a man was hit and killed near Anthony Aguirre Junior High, there's now a new pedestrian bridge to make the Channelview area safer.

In October 2022, a man driving his daughter to school hit and killed a 65-year-old man taking his morning walk on Wallisville Road.

Investigators say there was no crosswalk or traffic signal, and the driver didn't see the victim because it was still dark.

On Tuesday, the Carpenters Bayou Trail & Pedestrian Bridge near Anthony Aguirre Junior High is set to open at 2:30 p.m. in hopes that it will prevent a similar tragedy.

The pedestrian bridge is part of a $3.7 million infrastructure investment that also includes a new crosswalk and traffic signal.

