SkyEye video shows Houston fire crews responding to car into pool at Hilton Garden Inn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston fire crews are responding to an incident involving a car that landed in a hotel swimming pool Wednesday afternoon.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, which showed the vehicle nearly submerged in water at the Hilton Garden Inn off the Katy Freeway.

It's unclear what unfolded or led the driver to land in the pool. No injuries have been reported.

