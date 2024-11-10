Surveillance footage shows car veering off road and slamming into SE Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance cameras captured the shocking moment a car slammed into a southeast Houston home on Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at 12206 Palmsprings Drive near Freeton Street at about 9:30 a.m.

Video from a neighbor's doorbell camera shows the car deviating off the roadway before flipping and slamming into a home.

No immediate information on injuries has been released.