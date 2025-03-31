Suspect shot in leg after being caught rummaging through storage unit in SW Houston, officials say

Officials did not say if charges would be filed against the storage unit owner who shot at the suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bystander reportedly shot a suspect after finding him trying to rob a storage unit facility in southwest Houston overnight.

Investigators said two people who own a storage unit arrived at the storage facility and found someone rummaging through items that belonged to them.

The shooting happened off of Almeda and West Fuqua

According to police, the suspect, who was wearing gloves, reportedly reached into his pocket, causing one of the bystanders to pull out a gun and shoot the suspect in the leg.

Officials said the suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the bystander may not face charges at this time.