Bystander killed in shooting between 2 groups of young people at NW Harris Co. McDonald's, HCSO says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 61-year-old bystander died from his injuries at the hospital. Meanwhile, investigators tracked down several people who were involved in the fight, but the search continues for the shooters.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A bystander who was shot during a fight between young people at a McDonald's in northwest Harris County on Sunday evening has died from his injuries.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a 61-year-old man who just so happened to be in the McDonald's when the fight broke out was shot and later died at the hospital.

Gonzalez identified the victim as Jorge Arbaiza, calling the shooting "senseless."

He said the restaurant was filled with other customers, including children, when the fight broke out.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Two people shot during teen group dispute at Harris County McDonald's on Fry Road, deputies say

Two people were shot Sunday evening during a disturbance at a McDonald's in Katy, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's on N. Fry Road near W. Little York Road.

Investigators said a group of six to seven young people, boys and girls, were inside the restaurant ordering when another group of two to three young men walked in.

Deputies said there was some sort of physical fight between the two groups and then several shots were fired -- they believe by more than one person.

A 25-year-old, who HCSO now says was part of the fight, was also shot, but he's expected to be OK.

Investigators said the whole thing happened fast.

"It appears to be very chaotic. It's very brief. [ It ] happens quickly, as these things tend to do, especially when bullets start flying. So yeah, it happens quickly. I looked at one view. There are many views, I'm sure. That's what's going to take us the most time is breaking down the video," Lt. Dennis Wolfford said.

In an update on Monday morning, Gonzalez said investigators tracked down one of the suspect vehicles and several people who were involved in the fight. However, the search continues for the shooters.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Harris County Homicide Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

