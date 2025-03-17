Two people shot during teen group dispute at Harris County McDonald's on Fry Road, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot Sunday evening during a disturbance at a McDonald's in Katy, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced.

Authorities said the incident began while a large group of teenagers were ordering food at a McDonald's in the 6100 block of Fry Road, and another group of two or three teenagers walked in.

Both groups began to physically fight before multiple people fired several rounds of gunshots in and outside of the fast-food restaurant.

According to officials, one of the people shot was involved in the shooting, and the other was a 61-year-old bystander.

Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene and none have been accounted for. Deputies say they all appeared to be around 16-20 years old.

At the scene, ABC13 saw a shattered window that was reportedly broken in the shooting.

The condition of the victims and whether any suspects have been identified or arrested remain unclear as the investigation continues.

