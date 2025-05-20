Bush and Hobby airports prepare for 1.3 million flyers on Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) are estimated to see 1.3 million travelers during the Memorial Day period (May 20 - May 28). Despite large crowds, the airports say they have prepared with multiple new improvements designed to slow traffic and make check-ins easier.

"Air travel drives jobs, business, and tourism - and this summer, Houston Airports is powering that growth," Jim Szczesniak, the director of aviation for Houston Airports, said. "From streamlined security to a smarter website to new flights and fresh amenities, we're delivering improvements that support Mayor Whitmire's call for a more user-friendly Houston. These upgrades aren't just about moving people, they're about moving our economy forward."

IAH, in particular, has seen remarkable drops in wait times thanks to the new IAH International Arrivals Curb. Part of the $1.458 billion IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program (ITRP), it reduced airport traffic during the Christmas holidays by a whopping 99 percent, with the average wait time reaching only two minutes. Other improvements include TSA Precheck enrollment pods at both airports and the agility for international travelers to recheck bags without leaving the terminal after they have passed through customs.

