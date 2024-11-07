Off-duty pilot arrested after getting into physical altercation with deputy at Bush Airport

Off-duty pilot Nichollas Dreis was charged with felony assaulting a peace officer after getting into a physical altercation with a deputy at IAH.

Off-duty pilot arrested after getting into fight with deputy at IAH

Off-duty pilot arrested after getting into fight with deputy at IAH Off-duty pilot Nichollas Dreis was charged with felony assaulting a peace officer after getting into a physical altercation with a deputy at IAH.

Off-duty pilot arrested after getting into fight with deputy at IAH Off-duty pilot Nichollas Dreis was charged with felony assaulting a peace officer after getting into a physical altercation with a deputy at IAH.

Off-duty pilot arrested after getting into fight with deputy at IAH Off-duty pilot Nichollas Dreis was charged with felony assaulting a peace officer after getting into a physical altercation with a deputy at IAH.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty pilot was tased and arrested after law enforcement said he refused to move his car from a passenger drop-off area at Bush Airport Sunday.

Nichollas Dreis, 65, is charged with felony assaulting a peace officer. He posted his $40,000 bond on Tuesday.

Law enforcement said Dreis was stopped in his car in a way that blocked two traffic lanes in the Terminal B passenger drop-off area.

They said the Harris County deputy working the area used his flashlight to gain Dreis' attention and tell him he needed to move.

After telling him to move his car several times, according to officials, Dreis and the deputy got into a physical altercation.

A stun gun was used on Dreis, and he was handcuffed and arrested.

In his mugshot, he has a black eye and other facial wounds.

In a statement to ABC13, Dreis' hired defense attorney, Chris Warren, said he had to spend the night in the hospital for a heart issue they believe was caused by him being shocked with a stun gun "at point-blank range."

"We are in the process of obtaining all the video evidence," Warren said in a statement. "He is a Navy Veteran and has been a pilot since 1987. There is a credible independent witness to the beating and tasing. We are collecting statements and will work on presenting our investigation to the Grand Jury."

The sheriff's office said in a statement to ABC13 that the case was still under investigation.

"All use of force incidents are reviewed by the HCSO to assure policies and procedures were followed," a spokesperson for HCSO said in a statement.

Court records show Dreis is a pilot for a company that flies private jets.

Dreis and his family made headlines globally, including on ABC13, in 2012 when the HOA in their Spring neighborhood sent them a letter demanding they remove their pet kangaroo named Mike.

The family said they planned to use him for vocational training for adults with disabilities. Their daughter, who is diagnosed with Down Syndrome, had also grown close to Mike.

He is due back in court on Jan. 15.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

