Brookshire police chief resigns, mayor confirms to ABC13

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Brookshire Police Department chief has resigned, Eyewitness News learned from a city official on Wednesday.

The mayor called the change a mutual agreement, but said he couldn't get into specifics.

"I'm not at liberty to say right now. There's still some ongoing investigation on some things, but I'm not at liberty to say the reason for the resignation," Richards said.

ABC13 asked about the two open internal investigations at the police department and if the chief's resignation had anything to do with that. Most recently, a Brookshire police captain was being investigated for hitting and injuring a 12-year-old boy while driving a city-issued vehicle.

The other investigation involved a Brookshire PD officer shooting an aggressive dog earlier this month.

"It is our intention for the City of Brookshire to be transparent," he responded. "Right now, there is a mutually agreed resignation because of ongoing information -- ongoing situations we're not at liberty to ask the reason why... we're not."

So what happens next? The mayor said Captain Oscar Garcia will be the new interim chief, adding that he's been with the department for 40 years.

Hines was in Brookshire PD for almost two years.

