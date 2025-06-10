Crash involving Brookshire police captain and 12-year-old boy under investigation, FBCSO says

A crash is under investigation after a Brookshire police captain allegedly hit a 12-year-old boy on a scooter while driving a city-issued vehicle.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Brookshire police captain reportedly hit and injured a 12-year-old while driving a city-issued vehicle, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Brookshire Police Department Chief James Hines confirms Captain John Miller's involvement in the collision is currently under investigation.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating the collision, and Brookshire police have also opened an Internal Affairs Investigation.

The crash happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. last Tuesday at Canyon Fields Drive and Idlewood Crossing. The intersection is inside a gated neighborhood in Richmond.

Hines said Miller was driving a city-issued unit, which he specified is not a marked patrol car, at the time of the crash.

A public information officer for the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirms the boy was crossing the street on an electric scooter when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, which the sheriff's office described as abrasions.

Hines said Miller reportedly showed no signs of intoxication at the crash site and he volunteered to submit a blood sample. Hines said blood-alcohol level testing results for the sample are not yet complete.

Miller was not arrested and is not charged with a crime at this time.

