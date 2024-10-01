Houston summit to address the Black breast cancer crisis

Sisters Network Inc. Vice President Caleen Allen joined Eyewitness News to discuss the upcoming 2024 National Black Breast Cancer Summit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Oct. 1, and all month long, ABC13 is observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The vice president of the leading, Black-led national organization dedicated to what it describes as "The Black Breast Cancer Crisis" joined Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

Experts say Black women are 42% more likely to die of breast cancer as compared to white women.

Black women under age 35 are diagnosed at two times the rate as white women and are more likely to die at three times the rate.

Sisters Network Inc. Vice President Caleen Allen said these statistics show why the 2024 National Black Breast Cancer Summit is needed.

The summit, which will be held Oct. 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency in The Galleria, is free and open to the public.

