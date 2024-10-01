Star Furniture supports breast cancer awareness with new Susan G. Komen collection

Star Furniture is teaming up with Hooker Furnishings for a Susan G. Komen collection as part of ABC13 Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This October, ABC13 is working to spread breast cancer awareness. Star Furniture is teaming up with Hooker Furnishings for a Susan G. Komen collection that supports and brings awareness to the disease.

Every day more than 700 women across the nation are diagnosed with breast cancer; that's one in eight women.

The good news is with increased awareness, early detection, screenings, and continued research, we will continue to make strides against breast cancer. Our goal this month is to raise awareness and encourage the people of our community to join together in the fight.

Talk to a doctor about your risk for breast cancer, especially if a close family member of yours had breast or ovarian cancer. Your doctor can help you decide when and how often to get mammograms. If you are a woman age 40 or older, you should schedule an annual mammogram.

Regularly checking your breasts allows you to become familiar with how they normally look and feel. You will be more likely to notice any changes, including:

Lumps, hard knots or thickening inside the breast or underarm

Breast pain or heaviness

Dimpling, swelling, thickening, or redness of the breast skin

Nipple or breast inversion, retraction, or scaliness

Sudden nipple discharge

A self-examination can help diagnose breast cancer. A clinical breast exam should be part of your annual well-woman checkup and performed by your doctor.

There are several different kinds of Breast Cancer.

It can originate from different types of cells or tissues in the breast. Responses to a treatment may differ, depending on the type, which includes:



Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) - a common, non-invasive breast cancer. Cancer cells develop in the lining of the milk ducts without spreading to nearby tissue Lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS) - an area of abnormal cell growth that increases risk of later invasive breast cancer development. It is found in the lobules, or milk-producing organs, without invading nearby tissue. Women who have had LCIS have a higher chance of developing an invasive breast cancer Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (IDC) - also known as invasive ductal carcinoma, is the most common breast cancer. It starts in the milk ducts, grows into the breast's fatty tissue and can spread to other parts of the body through the lymphatic system or bloodstream Infiltrating lobular carcinoma (ILC) - also known as invasive lobular carcinoma, starts in the lobules and can spread Inflammatory breast cancer - a less common invasive cancer that does not produce lumps or tumors. It makes breast skin appear red and feel warm. The breast may become larger and more tender. It is hard to detect in its early stages Triple-negative breast cancer:an aggressive type of invasive breast cancer that differs from other types of invasive breast cancer in that it tends to grow and spread faster, has fewer treatment options, and tends to have a worse prognosis

Some factors may decrease breast cancer risk or recurrence:



Decreased estrogen exposure

Medications to reduce estrogen receptivity

Medications to inhibit estrogen production

Prophylactic mastectomy (breast removal without cancer diagnosis or symptoms)

Prophylactic oophorectomy (ovary removal without cancer diagnosis or symptoms)

Get to and stay at a healthy weight

Be physically active

Avoid or limit alcohol

If you are at risk for breast cancer or are concerned, you should consult with your physician to develop a plan and path for your health including treatment procedures and breast cancer support.

Every day, more than 700 women across the nation are diagnosed with breast cancer. Star Furniture is teaming up with Hooker Furnishings to help spread awareness and donate to Susan G. Komen to help find a cure.

With signature pink hues, soft curves, and feminine silhouettes, the Susan G. Komen furniture collection at Star Furniture is designed to fit a variety of interior environments.

For each piece sold, Hooker Furnishings will make a donation to Susan G. Komen to help find a cure!

Star Furniture is also partnering with professional interior designers and its own design staff to create showroom displays that feature the Susan G. Komen line and a survivor story to help spread awareness of breast cancer. The displays will be featured in showrooms across Houston, Austin, Bryan/College Station, and San Antonio.

"Star Furniture is built on a legacy of caring. I'm proud to be partnering with Hooker Furnishings in support of Susan G. Komen and the lasting impact this effort will have on the communities we serve. This is a unique opportunity to bring a humanitarian focus to the home furnishings business." said Richard Jones, the president of Star Furniture.

At the end of the month, the featured furniture pieces will be donated to cancer-related facilities.

Join ABC13 in the fight against breast cancer. Get involved, get screened, and take action!

Star Furniture is a proud sponsor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on ABC13.