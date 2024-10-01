Star Furniture supports breast cancer awareness with new Susan G. Komen collection

Sponsored by Star Furniture
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This October, ABC13 is working to spread breast cancer awareness. Star Furniture is teaming up with Hooker Furnishings for a Susan G. Komen collection that supports and brings awareness to the disease.
Every day more than 700 women across the nation are diagnosed with breast cancer; that's one in eight women.
The good news is with increased awareness, early detection, screenings, and continued research, we will continue to make strides against breast cancer. Our goal this month is to raise awareness and encourage the people of our community to join together in the fight.
Talk to a doctor about your risk for breast cancer, especially if a close family member of yours had breast or ovarian cancer. Your doctor can help you decide when and how often to get mammograms. If you are a woman age 40 or older, you should schedule an annual mammogram.
Regularly checking your breasts allows you to become familiar with how they normally look and feel. You will be more likely to notice any changes, including:
A self-examination can help diagnose breast cancer. A clinical breast exam should be part of your annual well-woman checkup and performed by your doctor.
There are several different kinds of Breast Cancer.
It can originate from different types of cells or tissues in the breast. Responses to a treatment may differ, depending on the type, which includes:
Some factors may decrease breast cancer risk or recurrence:
If you are at risk for breast cancer or are concerned, you should consult with your physician to develop a plan and path for your health including treatment procedures and breast cancer support.
With signature pink hues, soft curves, and feminine silhouettes, the Susan G. Komen furniture collection at Star Furniture is designed to fit a variety of interior environments.
For each piece sold, Hooker Furnishings will make a donation to Susan G. Komen to help find a cure!
Star Furniture is also partnering with professional interior designers and its own design staff to create showroom displays that feature the Susan G. Komen line and a survivor story to help spread awareness of breast cancer. The displays will be featured in showrooms across Houston, Austin, Bryan/College Station, and San Antonio.
"Star Furniture is built on a legacy of caring. I'm proud to be partnering with Hooker Furnishings in support of Susan G. Komen and the lasting impact this effort will have on the communities we serve. This is a unique opportunity to bring a humanitarian focus to the home furnishings business." said Richard Jones, the president of Star Furniture.
At the end of the month, the featured furniture pieces will be donated to cancer-related facilities.
Join ABC13 in the fight against breast cancer. Get involved, get screened, and take action!