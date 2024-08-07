Small plane crash kills 1 person on board in Brazoria Co., DPS says

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A small, single-engine plane crashed into a Brazoria County field on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Texas DPS reported the crash off County Road 416 about 10 minutes outside the city of Brazoria at about 6:25 p.m.

Troopers added that the aircraft had only one occupant and didn't damage any property. Authorities didn't say whether anyone on the ground was hurt.

The Brazoria Fire Department also confirmed that it was responding to the scene.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators were en route to look into the incident.