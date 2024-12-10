Multiple lanes remain closed in the area, with officials urging drivers to avoid the area.

1 person dies after cement truck and vehicle collide along Beltway at Bammel N Houston, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly rollover crash along the north Beltway and Bammel N. Houston Road has shut down multiple lanes in the area Tuesday morning.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says the incident, reported at about 8:40 a.m., involves a cement truck and a work vehicle.

Pct. 4 said the cement truck went over the side of the beltway and onto the feeder road, sharing images on social media of the truck rolled over.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority said two main lanes on the North Sam Houston Tollway westbound at Bammel N. Houston are closed, as well as the westbound frontage road.

One person has been confirmed dead, and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are urging drivers in the area to seek alternate routes.

