Beach City man accused of killing his grandparents at age 14 could have fate decided by judge

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The fate of a Beach City man accused of killing his grandparents eight years ago could be determined today by the Chambers County Judge, who does not have a law degree.

County Judge Jimmy Sylvia, who oversees juvenile cases in rural Chambers County, is set to rule on the case of Spenser Bienek, who allegedly shot his grandparents in 2016.

Chester and Sandra Bienek, both 72 years old, were found in their bed at their home in Beach City. Spenser, just age 14 at the time, was charged with capital murder.

But through a series of apparent legal mishaps, the case has never been adjudicated. It's unclear why the previous prosecutors in Chambers County never took the case to trial or attempted to certify Bienek as an adult.

Instead, he languished in juvenile detention until he turned 18, at which point he was transferred to the Chambers County Jail. Bienek has been in the Chambers County Jail for the past four years. He is now 22 years old.

Because Chambers County is considered a rural county, the juvenile prosecution is being handled by the County Attorney, not the District Attorney. In addition, the court hearing is being conducted by the County Judge, not a State District Court Judge as you would expect in felony cases involving murder.

The County Judge in Chambers County does not have a law degree and is not a lawyer.

Thursday morning, County Judge Jimmy Sylvia ruled to kick out members of the media from a critical court hearing. In the hearing, the defense attorney Ed Lieck is expected to argue that his client had justice delayed for eight years and therefore should have the cases dismissed. County Attorney Ashley Land is expected to argue to keep the cases alive, though it's unclear what part of state law would allow that.

Since no media are being allowed inside a public courtroom, we can not report on the proceedings as they are happening.

The family members of the two people killed, Chester and Sandra, want media to be present, because they are concerned that they will never get justice.

ABC 13 is continuing to get inside this public hearing.

