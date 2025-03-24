Teen boy charged with murder after 14-year-old girl was shot to death on Baytown playground

A teen boy is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl at a playground in an apartment complex in Baytown on Friday afternoon.

A teen boy is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl at a playground in an apartment complex in Baytown on Friday afternoon.

A teen boy is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl at a playground in an apartment complex in Baytown on Friday afternoon.

A teen boy is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl at a playground in an apartment complex in Baytown on Friday afternoon.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen boy is charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl at a playground in an apartment complex in Baytown on Friday afternoon.

The video above is from the original report.

According to Baytown police, the shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Village Lane at about 4 p.m. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Relatives identified her as 14-year-old Anaya Zachary. They said she and the shooter attended Baytown Junior in Goose Creek CISD.

Police said preliminary information suggests that Zachary and the teenage boy were involved in an altercation earlier in the day, possibly on the school bus.

Later, while Zachary was at the apartment complex's playground, the boy approached and shot her.

Police are not identifying the suspected shooter because he is a juvenile. The investigation is ongoing into whether the parents will face charges.

Goose Creek CISD released the following statement on the case:

We can confirm that one of our Goose Creek CISD students was shot and succumbed to their injuries on Friday, March 21, after school near their residence. Campus staff and parents have been notified about the death. On Monday, the district will provide students and staff with social-emotional support on campus.