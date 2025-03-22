Teen girl shot, killed at apartment complex playground; suspect in custody, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen boy is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl at a playground in an apartment complex in Baytown on Friday afternoon.

Baytown police say the shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Village Lane at about 4 p.m. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

While details are limited, preliminary information suggests that the two teens were involved in an altercation earlier in the day. Later, the girl went to the apartment complex's playground, where the boy approached and shot her.

Detectives are at the scene gathering more evidence, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

