Galveston Wharves Board approves plan to make Pier 15 Battleship Texas' new home

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Battleship Texas is one step closer to having a new home.

Tuesday afternoon, the Galveston Wharves Board unanimously approved last month's recommendation to make Pier 15 the ship's permanent home.

The foundation has previously stated that utilities, a gangway, and a gift shop must be set up before its relocation.

Other steps that need to be taken include finalizing a contract, environmental permitting, and marine and traffic analysis.

The battleship is currently at the Galveston shipyard. The ship was moved in 2022 to undergo a $60 million repair project.

