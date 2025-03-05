Galveston Wharves Board approves plan to make Pier 15 Battleship Texas’ new home

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Battleship Texas is one step closer to having a new home.
Tuesday afternoon, the Galveston Wharves Board unanimously approved last month's recommendation to make Pier 15 the ship's permanent home.
The foundation has previously stated that utilities, a gangway, and a gift shop must be set up before its relocation.
Other steps that need to be taken include finalizing a contract, environmental permitting, and marine and traffic analysis.
The battleship is currently at the Galveston shipyard. The ship was moved in 2022 to undergo a $60 million repair project.
