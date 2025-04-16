Sherlock Holmes murder mystery hits the stage at the Alley Theatre

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are getting to the bottom of "who done it" here in Houston.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is on stage at the Alley Theatre. One of the actors, Brandon Hearnsberger, joined Eyewitness News live with a preview.

Hearnsberger is listed as "Actor 1" in the playbill because he plays 13 different characters in the show. The entire cast is just five people.

This production also marks Todd Waite's farewell performance as a member of the Resident Acting Company. Hearnsberger said it's been a delight to be part of this special production.

Hearnsberger is a Houston native who graduated from the University of Houston. He made a detour in his career before landing back in Houston, where he says the Alley's stage feels like home.

You can catch Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at the Alley Theatre through May 4.

