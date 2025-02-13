Woman accused of killing Army veteran boyfriend after going through his phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators say a woman killed her boyfriend after going through his phone in northwest Harris County earlier this week.

Tatyana Lashea Evans is charged in the Feb. 9 murder of 28-year-old Geovanni Montague.

Evans confronted Montague about messages from another woman before she allegedly shot him at an apartment complex on Barely Lane near Jones Road.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said they found Montague dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Evans was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

During Evans' court appearance on Wednesday, the magistrate judge reprimanded her after an outburst in the courtroom.

"You claimed Mr. Montague grabbed at you, grabbed at your jacket...but then you then shot Mr. Montague five or six times. (Interruption) Ma'am, please be quiet and listen to me. I'm telling you what the police report says in front of me," the judge said.

Montague was a decorated Army veteran, and his mother says Evans has been violent toward him in the past.

