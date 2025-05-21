FAA orders ground delay at Austin-Bergstrom Airport due to staffing issues

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Travelers departing Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are experiencing delays Wednesday evening, with average wait times exceeding an hour, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed it ordered a ground delay to slow traffic due to staffing issues in the airport's air traffic control tower.
As a result, some travelers face an average delay of about 90 minutes.
The delays come after the FAA issued a ground stop at about 3:55 p.m., which has since been lifted. The current ground delay is expected to remain in effect until 9:59 p.m.
This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.
Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.
RELATED: Newark problems and recent crashes put focus on air traffic controller shortage and aging equipment