FAA orders ground delay at Austin-Bergstrom Airport due to staffing issues

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 11:25PM
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Travelers departing Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are experiencing delays Wednesday evening, with average wait times exceeding an hour, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed it ordered a ground delay to slow traffic due to staffing issues in the airport's air traffic control tower.

As a result, some travelers face an average delay of about 90 minutes.

The delays come after the FAA issued a ground stop at about 3:55 p.m., which has since been lifted. The current ground delay is expected to remain in effect until 9:59 p.m.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

