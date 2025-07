Astros draft high school infielder Xavier Neyens during MLB All-Star break

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While it's officially All-Star break in Major League Baseball, there's still plenty of action going on around the league with the draft.

The Astros selected 18-year-old Xavier Neyens out of Mt. Vernon High School in Mt. Vernon, Washington.

Neyens played shortstop and third base and is listed as 6-4, 210 lbs. MLB pipeline has him ranked as the 25th highest draft prospect and a 65 grade on a 20-80 scouting scale.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.