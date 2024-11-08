Arrest made after woman stabbed to death in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made after a woman was stabbed to death in the Kleinbrook neighborhood in north Harris County on Friday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to a family disturbance in the 12000 block of Kleinmeadow Drive. At the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 911 caller said his mother had been stabbed in the chest, and the suspect fled the scene in a black Chevy Equinox, according to Pct. 4.

In a later update on social media, Constable Mark Herman said the suspect was taken into custody after being found at a Shell gas station in the 6225 block of Spring Cypress Drive -- about 20 minutes away.

"Please keep her family and loved ones in your prayers," Pct. 4 said of the victim.