From Mardi Gras to the Marathon, security changes could be coming

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston is working to make safety improvements ahead of Mardi Gras, and the Chevron Houston Marathon issued a safety statement following the terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Some people can't wait for the floats, beads, and food next month in Galveston.

"I'm ready," Del Sol and Cariloha assignment manager Lucio Nieto said. "Fat Tuesday, you better watch out. This year's a little different, but I'm going to eat what I can and enjoy it."

Nieto is excited and knows some may be anxious after what happened in New Orleans.

"There is too much opportunity to be missed by people who are going to do anything to hinder that," Nieto said. "I think we're going to be more than okay this year is my hope and belief."

Galveston leaders are working to make sure that happens. Island officials say 350,000 attend the Mardi Gras festivities.

To protect them, officials say they're making improvements following the terrorist attack in New Orleans. Law enforcement said a man drove a truck around barricades on Bourbon Street and killed more than ten and injured dozens more.

The island uses barriers like these during Mardi Gras, but it is unsure if it is enough and is looking to make improvements.

"I mean, it's a start, but I feel like we have a long way to go to make it more safe for everyone," Alvin resident Sylvia Ovregon said.

While Galveston said it's looking to make safety improvements for future events, in Houston, it's a different story. HPD told ABC13 it doesn't share tactical information.

In about two weeks, around 300,000 runners, volunteers, and spectators will take part in the Chevron Houston Marathon. Officials told ABC13 they watch for what happens across the country and look for ways to improve safety. However, they didn't tell us if any changes will be made because of what happened in New Orleans.

"If they're doing something, then I'm glad," Galveston resident Jennifer Johnson said. "Now, regarding whether what they're going to do is going to really help, it's one of those things that you won't know until you try it."

Mardi Gras attendees are happy to hear safety measures are being discussed.

"I feel safe every single day," Nieto said. "Rather than allow the fear to deter you from coming, please come."

With hundreds of thousands expected to enjoy the floats, beads, and food, island officials say they're working to ensure their protection.

ABC13 contacted the Chevron Houston Marathon about its security plan after the attack.

Houston Marathon Committee Statement:

"The safety and well-being of our participants, stakeholders, and community is our top priority. We work closely in collaboration with local authorities, law enforcement, and emergency services year-round to plan. We truly appreciate the annual support from all city agencies and are grateful that the Director of the Mayor's Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security, Larry Satterwhite, has provided this statement for us to share," said Wade Morehead, Executive Director of the Houston Marathon Committee."

Mayor's Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security Statement:

"Like the rest of the nation, our hearts are broken by the senseless tragedy in New Orleans. The City of Houston and all public safety agencies are actively collaborating to ensure the safety and security of our community and future public events such as the Chevron Houston Marathon. In order to keep our public events safe and visitors and participants out of harm's way, we rely heavily on the trusted relationships we've built with our first responder partners. Collaboration is the cornerstone of our success. For every event, we assess all potential threats and take proactive steps to mitigate them. By looking across the nation, we continuously seek opportunities to learn and improve, strengthening our ability to protect the Houston public. To ensure maximum coverage, we deploy uniformed personnel and specialized equipment that will be visible throughout the event, ready to assist and protect in every way possible. At the same time, we strategically position plainclothes personnel to enhance our readiness and response, if an unexpected attack or incident occurs. However, our greatest partner in public safety is the public itself. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and if you see anything suspicious, please don't hesitate to say something. Together, we can make a difference because public safety is a shared responsibility. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with all public safety agencies to create a safe environment at each public event and for everyone attending."

