Large fire engulfs apartment complex in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large fire is burning at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Wednesday morning.

ABC13 first heard a call at about 5:30 a.m. for fire coming from the building in the 3900 block of Synott Road at Ashford Point.

Views from SkyEye show flames pouring out of the complex and firefighters on ladder trucks working to douse them.

Houston TranStar camera at one point showed thick, black smoke barreling into the sky.

ABC13 is working to get more details on how the fire started and whether there are injuries.

