HCSO says officials are on scene at alleged unpermitted boarding home in SW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that officials are investigating what is being called an unpermitted boarding home in southwest Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzalez posted on platform X that Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office Boarding Home Detail responded to the 13000 block of Bacard Lane.

Officials said there were several people inside, including two people who are reportedly bed-ridden. Adult Protective Services is also at the scene assisting law enforcement officials.

Officials did not provide additional details as to why the residence is under investigation or what started it.

