Alix Earle joins 'Dancing with the Stars' season 34

Alix Earle is ready to go viral this season on "Dancing with the Stars."

The 24-year-old social media personality and model was announced on "Good Morning America" Thursday as the latest contestant to join the upcoming 34th season, which will air later this year.

Over the years, Earle has garnered more than 7.5 million devoted TikTok followers, who follow her on the platform for her humor, beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips.

In 2023, she earned a spot on Forbes' Fashion 50 list. The following year, she also earned a spot on Forbes' Top Creators list. Earle has also been featured in Rolling Stone's annual Creators issue and was also named Allure's Beauty Creator of 2024.

In addition to being a social media star, Earle is also the host of the "Hot Mess" podcast, where she discusses mental health, her acne journey, cosmetic surgery and more.

In 2024, Earle told Elle that she is "obsessed with" "DWTS" and that her TikTok "For You" page has been inundated with content from the past season.

She also attended the taping of the 500th "Dancing with the Stars" episode in November 2024 and filmed a "Get Ready With Me" video for it.

In that video, Earle reiterated how much she loves the show and mentioned how she grew up dancing.

"I love a good performance," she said. "I was dancing competitively until my junior, senior year of high school."

Earle joins Robert Irwin, who was announced as part of the season 34 cast in April.

Season 33 of "DWTS" ended in November 2024, with former "Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei and dance pro Jenna Johnson winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

Recently, the season 33 cast wrapped their "Dancing With the Stars: Live" tour in Rosemont, Illinois.

The full cast of "DWTS" season 34 celebrities and professional dancers will be announced at a later date.

"Dancing with the Stars" will air on ABC and Disney+, and stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."