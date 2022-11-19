Student wanders off Fort Bend ISD school campus after a front office name mix-up

It happened again. Eyewitness News first told you about Rosa Parks Elementary losing track of a 4-year-old student, who was eventually rescued by a nearby neighbor. The school is now explaining what happened with the latest lost student.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend Independent School District is once again addressing how a student wandered off Rosa Parks Elementary School recently, nearly three months after a 4-year-old boy had to be rescue by a neighbor.

The latest incident happened Thursday at 2 p.m., the district wrote in a statement.

The district said the child was called to the front office by mistake after a parent of another child with the same first name came to pick up their child.

At the same time, a classmate in the child's same room was also called for pickup. Both walked to the office, and when the parent and the classmate left the building, the child walked out too.

The child continued alone for about 15 minutes and walked until they reached home, where her mother was present.

This is the second time this has happened on Rosa Parks' campus, with the first happening almost three months ago in September.

At that time, the 4-year-old student followed a friend in the "walkers" line instead of being directed to an after-school program or Extended Day and walked two blocks from campus.

The child knocked on a woman's door and nodded to her that he was lost. The woman took notice of the child's tag on his backpack, letting adults know he should not have been allowed off campus.

RELATED: 4-year-old Fort Bend ISD student wanders off campus and to neighbor's home: 'Absolutely outraged'

Employees were unaware that the child was missing when the woman called the school.

After the incident, school leaders said they began tightening procedures and processes.

The district said they apologize that the methods to prevent this type of accident failed. They will be reassessing dismissal systems and early releases as requested by parents, in addition to more training for staff and teachers.