Murder suspect Giovanni Ornelas' girlfriend arrested, accused of helping him evade Houston police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in jail in connection with the murder of Albert Castillo Jr., and a third for allegedly helping one of those suspects go on the run and evade police.

Only ABC13 spoke to the family of a murder victim after a fugitive on the run for the crime was re-arrested.

The Houston Police Department said in August 2021, Albert Castillo Jr. was killed in a drive-by shooting, and his father, Albert Castillo Sr., was injured.

Law enforcement arrested Giovanni Ornelas, who was given a bond, posted it, and put it under GPS surveillance with an ankle monitor. But in September 2024, officials say he cut the monitor off and fled.

ABC13 obtained exclusive video of agents raiding an apartment on Polk Street on Houston's east side that led to Ornelas' re-arrest along with another.

Ornelas' girlfriend, 34-year-old Anastasia Hernandez, was also arrested. The two share a child, and she is accused of helping him evade law enforcement.

A third person, 30-year-old Jose Cabrera, is also charged with the murder, but he was already being held in connection with another crime.

ABC13 spoke to the victim's sister, who says she's overwhelmed to know those accused are back behind bars.

"I'm happy and sad," Lilly Castillo, Albert Castillo Jr.'s sister, said. "I mean, nothing's going to bring my brother back, but at least the peace, my brother's able to rest in peace."

A man who cut off his ankle monitor shortly before his murder trial was set to begin last fall is back in custody after a U.S. Marshals raid.

Giovanni Ornelas is accused of shooting and killing Airman Albert Castillo, Jr. while he was home on leave back in 2021. Prosecutors allege that Ornelas had a beef with Castillo's father, Albert Sr., and drove by the elder Castillo's home when family members were outside, opening fire.

In September 2024, Ornelas disappeared just days before his scheduled trial. On Tuesday, he was arrested about a mile from where the shooting occurred.

Neighbors noticed a heavy law enforcement presence at 7:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Polk. Sources tell ABC13 that Ornelas was with his girlfriend at her mother's house. Video obtained by ABC13 shows both U.S. Marshals and DPS officials on site.

"I'm happy and sad," Lilly Castillo, Albert Castillo Jr.'s sister, said. "I mean, nothing's going to bring my brother back, but at least the peace, my brother's able to rest in peace."

Lilly Castillo broke down in tears of joy when we told her what happened. She showed us the unrepaired bullet holes still dotting her father's home. They serve as a reminder to the Castillo family that they have yet to find justice. Her dad, Albert Sr., was also hurt during the shooting.

