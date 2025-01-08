Wanted murder suspect accused of killing airman, nabbed by fugitive taskforce in morning raid

Murder suspect Giovanni Ornelas, who allegedly disabled his ankle monitor to escape a murder trial, is back behind bars. The U.S. Marshals fugitive team arrested him on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who cut off his ankle monitor shortly before his murder trial was set to begin last fall is back in custody after a U.S. Marshals raid.

Giovanni Ornelas is accused of shooting and killing Airman Albert Castillo, Jr. while he was home on leave back in 2021. Prosecutors allege that Ornelas had a beef with Castillo's father, Albert Sr., and drove by the elder Castillo's home when family members were outside, opening fire.

In September 2024, Ornelas disappeared just days before his scheduled trial. On Tuesday, he was arrested about a mile from where the shooting occurred.

Neighbors noticed a heavy law enforcement presence at 7:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Polk. Sources tell ABC13 that Ornelas was with his girlfriend at her mother's house. Video obtained by ABC13 shows both U.S. Marshals and DPS officials on site.

"I'm happy and sad," Lilly Castillo, Albert Castillo Jr.'s sister, said. "I mean, nothing's going to bring my brother back, but at least the peace, my brother's able to rest in peace."

Lilly Castillo broke down in tears of joy when we told her what happened. She showed us the unrepaired bullet holes still dotting her father's home. They serve as a reminder to the Castillo family that they have yet to find justice. Her dad, Albert Sr., was also hurt during the shooting.

"(I miss) all our jokes. Every time he comes, we'll race right here. Family time with him and my brother," Lilly Castillo said.

"I thought it was going to take at least five years to look for him," Lilly Castillo said, adding her family could not believe Ornelas was captured so close to where he allegedly gunned down her brother.

"I find that really crazy. I feel like, we thought he wasn't nearby here. And for him to be five minutes. That's just crazy," Lily Castillo said.

