Akili McDowell, Channelview native-turned-TV actor on Oprah Winfrey Network, charged with murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Channelview man, once considered a "rising star" in the entertainment industry, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man at a northeast Harris County apartment complex.

Akili McDowell, 21, who played the lead role in the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) series "David Makes Man" and had roles in "Billions" and the just-released movie, "The Waterboyz," is the suspect in the case.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, he allegedly shot and killed Cesar Peralta, 20, on July 20 at the Thorntree Apartments near Uvalde and then took off from the scene.

Authorities arrested him nearly two weeks later. Investigators believe Peralta went to the apartments to buy drugs from McDowell, who neighbors described to ABC13 as "the weed man."

"This defendant was seen talking to the complainant. They had a fistfight. The defendant pulled out a pistol and shot him once. When the complainant went to his car, he shot him again and again," the prosecutor told the court during McDowell's first appearance.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said she heard the gunshots and then saw McDowell speeding off.

According to his Facebook page, McDowell is from the Channelview area and attended North Shore High School.

Two women at his family's home nearby declined to comment.

McDowell was just 16 when "David Makes Man" was released. He posted on social media about his latest work, "The Waterboyz," even after the murder.

Deputies are holding McDowell in the Harris County jail on a $400,000 bond. He told the court he is indigent and was assigned a public defender.

