Afrotech Conference 2024: Where diversity meets opportunity in technology

AfroTech is the largest Black tech conference in the United States and is in Houston for the first time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2024 AfroTech Conference is being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston for the first time. This inclusive event will unite innovators, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the tech industry.

"It's just a fun time to be around people who are looking for opportunities and looking to build their network," Horane Henry, an Executive Director of Software Engineering at Disney, said.

Whether you realize it or not, Texas is a fertile ground for tech. Here's how Disney and Houston will play a role in the innovative and diverse meeting of professionals in AfroTech.

This year, the Walt Disney Company returned to AfroTech as a sponsor. D'Yanna Craighead, Disney's senior manager of software engineering, is a speaker at the conference.

"A lot of people don't know that Disney is a tech company," Craighead said. "Behind the scenes, there is so much technology that goes into bringing that magic to life."

Disney is also sponsoring the attendance for 15 Prairie View A &M University and Texas Southern University students.

AfroTech runs November 13-16 at GRB.