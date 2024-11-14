Afrotech Conference 2024: Where diversity meets opportunity in technology

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2024 AfroTech Conference is being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston for the first time. This inclusive event will unite innovators, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the tech industry.
"It's just a fun time to be around people who are looking for opportunities and looking to build their network," Horane Henry, an Executive Director of Software Engineering at Disney, said.
This year, the Walt Disney Company returned to AfroTech as a sponsor. D'Yanna Craighead, Disney's senior manager of software engineering, is a speaker at the conference.
"A lot of people don't know that Disney is a tech company," Craighead said. "Behind the scenes, there is so much technology that goes into bringing that magic to life."
Disney is also sponsoring the attendance for 15 Prairie View A&M University and Texas Southern University students.
AfroTech runs November 13-16 at GRB.