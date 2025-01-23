Advocates warn immigration policy reversals will harm Texas children, families

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Immigrant communities across Texas and the nation are trying to figure out their futures as President Donald Trump begins making major changes to immigration policy and enforcement.

In response to these changes, the local group Children at Risk convened with fellow advocates and immigration experts on Thursday.

They said the impact of the policy reversals would have devastating implications for Texas families and communities.

According to their data, over 30% of Texas children are immigrants or have parents who are immigrants.

Now, Children at Risk leaders say those families are under an increased threat of racial profiling or immigration enforcement.

The changes to immigration policy create what advocates described as immense potential for harm, and not just for migrants.

President and CEO of Children at Risk, Dr. Bob Sanborn said these orders and the fear that comes along with them will have a negative impact on community health and Texas' economic prosperity on top of diminishing child and family well-being.

"It's not a knee-jerk. Let's deal with immigration," Sanborn said. "This knee-jerk has an impact on many things regarding our children, our future, and the state of Texas' future. I think we can think about immigration and think about children and families at the same time. I think we can solve immigration's challenges and make sure we are protecting children and families at the same time."

Migrants and their families are encouraged to know their rights. Those educational resources are on the Texas Immigration Law Council's website.

