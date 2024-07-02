Travel influencers detail moments they encounter Hurricane Beryl's path in Grenada while boating

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Beryl is now barreling through the Caribbean, becoming the fastest Category 4 storm in the Atlantic on record.

With the summer months here, this is the peak time for traveling and boating, especially in the Caribbean.

Cole and Emily Crews, known online as The Adventure Crews first set sail out of Kemah two years ago when they bought their boat.

Nearly 9,000 nautical miles later, the Florida couple found themselves in Grenada during Hurricane Beryl's passage.

On Monday, they told Eyewitness News they were thankful they were safe after encountering several scary moments as Hurricane Berly began to land.

"You can see the wind blowing across the water," Emily Crews said.

The Crews are content creators who love the open sea and sailing, making videos as they adventure worldwide.

"It is south of the traditional hurricane belt," Cole said.

The Crews say they're in Grenada on Egmont Bay in their sailboat, an area they say is usually referred to as a hurricane-safe zone.

The Crews say their boat insurance requires them to be in Grenada this season under their hurricane emergency plan. They planned to store their boat there and return to Florida for a few months throughout the projected busy season.

The record breaking earliness of this category 4 hurricane caught many by surprise.

"These islands aren't prepared for stuff like this down here," said Emily Crews.

"A lot of these islands aren't used to it. We don't see them intensify that quickly and that far out in the ocean," ABC meteorologist Rachel Briers said.

Emily tells Eyewitness News that life at sea comes with these challenges.

"For every beautiful destination and every beautiful sunset, there's a cost for it, and this is it," Emily said.

