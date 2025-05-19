Brazoria County residents say power poles are left leaning almost a year post-Beryl

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors are concerned about leaning power poles along County Road 210, just outside Angleton in Brazoria County. The poles went down in Beryl, and while neighbors who spoke to ABC13 say CenterPoint did manage to get them back up in a few days, they've been left to degrade.

After her retirement in 2014, former NASA employee Faye McKnight traded outer space for some wide open space along the stretch of County Road 210 where the poles are leaning.

When Hurricane Beryl came through, the wide-open spaces meant she wasn't worried about trees falling over, but the power poles never stood a chance.

"We survived on a generator, but we survived," McKnight said.

Around half a dozen power poles fell over the road, cutting out power and blocking the fastest route into town. McKnight says a few days after the storm, CenterPoint came out, put the poles back up, and restored power, but it wasn't long before the poles weren't looking so great.

"Another small storm came in with the wind, and it looked like they hadn't been set in the ground like they should have," McKnight said.

When you take a closer look, you can see the gravel is washing out and the poles are pulling away from the hill that they're built into.

"They don't look like they are solid," McKnight said.

And in a community that's no stranger to a strong coastal breeze, ABC13 spoke to some who are expecting the next stiff wind to be the one that puts these poles down flat.

"Before another storm comes in, make sure they are solid in the ground because, like I said, there's nothing to stop this wind out here," McKnight said.

Another neighbor who spoke off camera to ABC13 said with all the talk CenterPoint does about resiliency, this neglected stretch has frustrated him as we head into hurricane season.

CenterPoint sent the following statement:

"CenterPoint Energy is committed to providing safe and reliable service to the communities we have the privilege of serving and working with our customers to safely address concerns as quickly as possible. Our operations team has confirmed crews are scheduled to address the leaning poles in the area near 20055 CR 210 as soon as possible. Work is scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks, pending inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances that may delay work. Safety is our top priority, and we urge customers to always stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment and report issues to the company at 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143. Our customer service team will take the report, provide safety information, and a crew will be dispatched to the customer's location as soon as possible to evaluate the issue and address their concern."

