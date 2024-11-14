CenterPoint promises repairs after Eyewitness News highlights streetlight outages in Acres Homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint is promising action after Eyewitness News brought concerns from residents in Acres Homes.

Those residents are worried because the streetlights on Maxroy Street, near Cemetery Beautiful and South Victory Drive, have been out for weeks.

Unetra Buckner and her grandmother, Mildred, only go outside during the day nowadays.

"It's very disappointing, very aggravating, and scary," they explained.

Five streetlights have been out on their street for more than a month.

They, and several other neighbors, have called CenterPoint to ask for service.

"Call after call after call, case number after case number, nothing resolved. We'll be out here in three days, nothing after three days. You call back the next day, the same result," Unetra said.

"I've been calling them and complaining about it," neighbor Mary Royston said. "I tell them we are elderly people out here. I am 84 years old, and I have to come outside, and I can't see anything at all."

ABC13 called CenterPoint ourselves.

A spokesperson responded, saying repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the weekend.

Residents finally have a timeline for when the lights will be fixed, but they are skeptical.

"I think they don't care for the neighborhood we live in," Mildred said.

"I believe if we were in another gated community, River Oaks, Sugar Land, or anywhere else, it wouldn't be as big of an issue," Unetra added. "I really believe the call would've been made, (and) the lights would have been turned on."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.