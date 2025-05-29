Acres Homes-area residents want speed bumps installed after frequent crashes: 'Very frustrating'

Neighbors told ABC13 that speeding along West Montgomery Road has gotten so bad that cars have crashed into mailboxes and their home fences.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Speedy drivers have some neighbors in the Acres Homes area begging for a change.

"Very frustrating," concerned neighbor Wilbert Washington said.

Washington, who has lived on West Montgomery Road for 20 years, told ABC13 that he wants something to change before someone gets hurt.

He says he's reached out to the city for help but was told he needed to collect signatures for them to consider the addition of speed bumps, which is something he says he shouldn't have to do.

"Everyone is just flying," Washington said. "My mailbox has been taken out about 7 times. So I have to replace and replace and replace because of the speed."

Frustration is mounting as he says he feels like no one is listening or taking action.

"If you don't go to the news, nothing ever happens," Washington said.

He says it shouldn't be that way to get resolution.

Washington says when he turned to Councilwoman Tarasha Jackson's office. He was told to fill out a speed control application and gather signatures.

He says it's something he hasn't and shouldn't have to do.

"Don't look for signatures. Come out here and see for yourself. Understand there is a problem with speed on West Montgomery. Do something about it," said Washington.

Other neighbors along West Montgomery Road, like Joel Elmore, say they've also fallen victim to the speeders.

"I heard a big boom. And I go in the restroom, and the whole restroom is destroyed - a car inside the room," Joel Elmore said.

Jackson's office told ABC13 they are forwarding this issue to the public works department to see what can be done.

"Someone should listen. Take heed to what we're saying to come help the neighborhood because if we make a complaint, you should be able to make a response," Elmore said.

Jackson's office reps told ABC13 the city would not install speed bumps on a main road like West Montgomery Road. Reps told ABC13 adding another street light could be an option. However, it's something public works would need to determine.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.