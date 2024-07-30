'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' is looking for Houston-area volunteers to help build a new home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Move that bus! "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is back, and it's coming to the Bayou City! The show is looking for Houston-area volunteers to help out a deserving family.

Hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit are teaming up with home builder, Taylor Morrison, to build a brand new home in the Mason Woods community for a one Houston-area family.

The show is looking for 2,000 Houston-area volunteers ready to help out in an around-the-clock operation to build a new home from the ground up in under seven days. The episode will film Saturday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 23.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old by August 17, 2024.

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is also looking for local businesses willing to donate goods and services.

Get more information and sign up to volunteer by visiting the "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" website.

The Houston episode comes after Shearer, Teplin, and the rest of the team filmed a successful pilot episode and built a home for a family in Hutto, Texas.

In addition to Houston, the upcoming season will also feature makeovers in Auburndale, Florida; Mesa, Arizona; and Los Angeles, California.

Between 2004 and 2012, 10 seasons of the original "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" aired on ABC.

The new season is coming soon for the 2024-2025 season! You can watch on ABC13 and stream the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.

