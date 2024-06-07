ABC13 pressing HPD for evidence after narrative of officer involved shooting changes

The Houston Police Department is being questioned after changing the narrative of an officer-involved shooting inside Flats on Tanglewilde.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday, an apartment complex resident saw on the doorbell video masked men coming into her apartment. She was not home at the time, so she called the police and her cousin.

The cousin arrived at an empty apartment, but before the police got there. Police arrived after and shot the cousin in the leg. Initially, police told ABC13 that the cousin shot at them first.

"He raised his arm and discharged his weapon, and we have evidence to back that up," HPD Asst. Chief Yashir said Wednesday.

Thursday, that narrative changed. Police are now saying they don't know if the cousin fired his gun at all.

ABC13 requested a copy of the incident report to understand better what may have happened. Although it is a publicly available document, ABC13 was told it is marked confidential and that we need to file an open records request. We did, but the request can take 10 business days to be fulfilled.

Eyewitness News also asked police what evidence they had that initially made them so sure the person they shot discharged his weapon. The department said because of the ongoing investigation, they can't release that.

Residents who wish to stay anonymous for safety reasons say the number of bullet holes and where they hit make them feel there was no concern for the safety of other residents.

"They're all over the place. One looks like it's up in the ceiling, but it doesn't make any sense," the resident said.

The cousin was shot once in the leg and, at the last update, was recovering in the hospital. Authorities told ABC13 that no one else was hurt in the shooting.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.