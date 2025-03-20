ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair looks at different career services beyond traditional resources

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair features a way to reach career advisors without having to go to offices.

It's called the workforce on wheels. It's a team of people you'd normally find at a career office.

Instead, Workforce Solutions is trying something new by reaching people outside of the traditional office setting. Career advisors are setting up shop at job fairs and community centers across the Houston area.

On Thursday, our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair will be in Richmond at the George Memorial Library. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be more than 20 employers on site. Workforce Solutions will also have a crew that can help with more than just helping you look for work.

"If somebody's nervous to do an interview, we can sit down with them and do some top ten interview questions and get those nerves out of them, so they'll be better prepared for that," Workforce Solutions manager Jennifer Bridgeford said.

Advisors who can introduce you to services beyond traditional resources. If you need childcare, gas money to get to work, or even prescription glasses.

"We give a hand up," Bridgeford said. "We want to be that support to somebody that's either looking for a job, or has a job and just needs a little bit of a help keeping that job."

You don't have to visit a career office, or meet with anyone in person. If you want to create a resume, Workforce Solutions officer a virtual builder on its website.

You can find ways to learn new skills from home too on the website. Training that can be added to your resume, and help connect you to job postings.

Whether you're looking for help online, or in person, job experts say to attack it the same way.

"Make a plan, stick to it, don't give up," Bridgeford explained. "Just like a salesperson. You're going to get no before you get a yes sometimes."

