9-year-old girl calls 911 as suspect breaks into her home in Southern California

WESTMINSTER, Calif. -- A 9-year-old girl in Southern California pulled a brave move and called 911 as a man was breaking into her home.

The incident happened early Friday morning in the area of Magnolia Street and Bolsa Avenue, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Jorge Mendoza Diaz, smashed through a window to get inside the house.

The little girl, who was upstairs at the time, used a cellphone to call police while her father confronted Diaz in the kitchen.

Police released audio of that 911 call, during which she says "There's someone breaking in my house."

"Mom and Dad are downstairs," the girl said when the 911 operator asked to speak with an adult.

"Do you hear yelling and screaming or just talking?" the operator asked.

The girl responded: "... Open up, open up, open the door. And I heard him hitting a door."

Her father used pepper spray and was able to drag the suspect out of the home. Officers arrested him shortly after.

Police say they were able to get everything they needed to arrest the suspect thanks to the girl's bravery and calm attitude while on the phone.