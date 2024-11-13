Channelview man living next to school charged with groping boy and has history of child sex abuse

A Channelview man was charged with groping a child before class and lives next to his middle school despite having a history of child sex abuse.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A Channelview man remains behind bars after being accused of groping a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school.

Calvin Morris, 76, is charged with indecency with a child sexual contact and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

On Friday, a student at Anthony Aguirre Junior High in Channelview ISD reported his interaction with the man to school staff.

Authorities say Morris engaged the teen in a conversation in his own front yard. It's unclear if the two knew each other prior.

During that time, they say Morris asked the boy for a hug.

"When the (boy) hugged him, he said (Morris) reached out and grabbed his genitals saying 'I really enjoyed that. Can I please do that again?'" the magistrate said during probable cause court.

Officials said Morris made additional comments that had little room for misinterpretation. The encounter was captured on video.

Court records show that Morris was sentenced to five years of probation in 1974 out of Corpus Christi for fondling a child.

In 1983, he pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child in Harris County and was sentenced to two years in prison.

ABC13 asked Assistant District Attorney Xavier Stafford if law enforcement believed there were other victims.

"That's always something that we're concerned about in a case like this, so if there are other victims, we would like to hear from them," Stafford said. "I don't know if there are, but if there are, I definitely want to know."

Morris is not currently listed in the state's sex offender registry. The registry did not start until 1991 but was later made retroactive to 1970. It is unclear why.

As part of his bond conditions, the magistrate in probable cause court said, "I'm ordering you not to live or go within 1,000 feet of a school, a daycare facility, a playground, a park, a public pool or any location where children commonly gather."

Morris' home is on the perimeter of Aguirre Junior High's property. Records show he has lived there for about 30 years.

The magistrate referred to Morris as a "danger" to a vulnerable segment of the community during probable cause court.

Channelview ISD said in a statement they are aware of what happened and sent a notice to parents the same day it happened.

"The student's parents were immediately made aware of the incident," the district said in a statement. "Channelview ISD parents and community were also informed to ensure that everyone remained alert. The safety of our students is our highest priority, and behavior that threatens their well-being will not be tolerated under any circumstance. To further safeguard our students, additional officers were deployed to the area."

Morris is due back in court on Feb. 11. His lawyer could not be reached for comment.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

