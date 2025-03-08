71-year-old stabbed to death allegedly by girlfriend at Montrose-area psychic business, HPD says

A 53-year-old woman is being questioned after she allegedly stabbed her 71-year-old boyfriend during an argument.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 71-year-old man is dead after being stabbed at a Montrose area psychic business overnight, following a domestic dispute, the Houston Police Department said.

The stabbing happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 1600 block of W. Alabama Street near Mandell Road.

HPD said officers arrived at the area in response to a cutting and found the man bleeding from a stab wound near his shoulder area. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's daughter, who owns the business, was home at the time and said she heard screaming before finding her father and calling the police.

The 53-year-old woman, who police believed was the suspect, fled the scene to a nearby apartment complex and was found on foot by officers . After speaking to witnesses, officers learned the woman visited the home frequently and that she and the victim were in a relationship.

Police believed what led up to the stabbing was when the two got into an argument over the loud noises the woman was making in the kitchen.

The woman claimed she went into the bedroom but returned back to the kitchen and saw blood on her hand, and didn't remember how it got there.

HPD confirmed the woman was taken downtown for questioning.