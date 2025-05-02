70-year-old robbery victim enticed by young date he met on Facebook in Webster, police say

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Webster police say they're still looking for several men who beat up and robbed a 70-year-old man who police say had been set up by the woman he was dating.

Jasmin Hernandez, 22, was arrested Wednesday for her role in the robbery.

Police say the victim met the woman on Facebook and went on two dates with her.

On April 5, he told police that Hernandez requested to have dinner at his house.

As he was walking her to his car to drive her home, he said several men appeared and proceeded to kick and punch him.

The men stole $1,000 in cash and then drove off with Hernandez, who police say is refusing to name the men who participated in the robbery.

"We believe this is a scheme to deliberately target unsuspecting male victims," Webster Police Chief Peter Bacon said.

A woman answered at a number associated with the victim and identified herself as his wife. When Eyewitness News finally contacted the victim, he said, "I don't want to talk about it."

A neighbor told Eyewitness News three men swarmed the victim as soon as he turned his back to lock his door.

He said the robbery was cut short when other neighbors called police.

Hernandez has been charged with aggravated robbery of someone over 65 or disabled.

