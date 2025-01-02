Florida teen saves little brother during alleged kidnapping when suspect lured child to buy toy

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old boy was rescued by his teen brother after allegedly being lured by a man in broad daylight in Florida, according to authorities.

Officials said the 6-year-old is safely back home after 56-year-old Jose Reynold Martinez-Reyes was caught on video approaching the young boy at a mobile home park in northwest Miami-Dade on Dec. 31, 2024.

The child was playing with his older brother, who went to the bathroom before Martinez-Reyes approached him and began playing soccer. Authorities said Martinez-Reyes then befriended and took the child by promising him he would purchase a toy.

Police said the child's 15-year-old brother became frantic after noticing he was gone and enlisted the help of a friend to find him.

The teen then found his brother and the suspect walking and holding hands about a mile from the mobile home park.

Officials said the brother confronted Martinez-Reyes, who falsely claimed the 6-year-old was his child before the teen and the suspect got into a fight.

" I just got him back, put him in the car and called 911," the teen said.

The teen and his friend waited until officers arrived to detain the man.

According to officials, the suspect is facing two counts of felony kidnapping.