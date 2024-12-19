I-45 southbound shut down near Quitman after 2 killed in wrong-way crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that shut down all lanes of the I-45 North Freeway southbound, just north of the Quitman Street exit and the I-10 interchange, Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to police, at about 2:30 a.m., the at-fault driver hit a person who was heading home from work.

Two people died, including a 32-year-old man, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if the wrong-way driver had been drinking, HPD Sgt. Dionne Griffiths said, adding that authorities will also investigate where and how the wrong-way driver entered the freeway.

"We see wrong-way drivers pretty much all year long. The only thing now is that it's closer to the holidays, so it's more tragic 'cause you know families really don't want to have tragedy around the holidays," Griffiths said.

Griffiths noted that it was because of technology that the family of the driver going the correct way on the freeway learned about the wreck.

"Phones now have technology that when there's a crash, it notifies loved ones and favorites, so they were alerted at the time of the crash," she said.

The freeway will remain closed, likely into the morning commute, during the investigation.

Drivers can take the I-69 Eastex Freeway as an alternate route.

