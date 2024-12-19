4 juveniles arrested, another at large after leading police on chase, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four juvenile suspects were arrested and a fifth is still on the run after two chaotic chases Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police say the chaos stemmed from a series of shootings near Wisdom High School.

Monday, Lt. Larry Crowson said a 16-year-old boy was hit in the face with shrapnel at a bus stop on Richmond at Unity.

Wednesday, police got a call about police in a dark-colored truck firing more shots in the area.

Crowson said investigators found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but they wouldn't stop.

The suspects, who are all juveniles, eventually crashed into a fence at the Jesucristo es el Senor church near Hwy. 59 and Westpark after police deployed a PIT maneuver.

Four suspects ran from the truck and three were captured.

A fourth continued running and got into an altercation with officers and a church security guard before stealing the security guard's car and driving away.

An officer and the security guard were dragged for a few feet while trying to stop the suspect.

Another chase ensued, but police soon lost sight of the car. They found it abandoned later at a Gulfton apartment complex.

After reviewing surveillance video at the church, investigators learned there was a fifth suspect. Police said the video showed him crawling out from underneath a seat in the truck while police were busy apprehending the other suspects.

The fifth suspect was later arrested at the church playground.

Police said they found two riffles and two handguns and are still searching the suspect who led them on the second chase.

