Deputies searching for pickup truck driver who fatally hit woman walking in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck they believe hit and killed a 34-year-old woman in east Harris County last week.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Saturday, Feb. 22, at about 9:30 p.m. on West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.

Investigators said Caitlin Von McCall was walking when a white pickup truck hit her.

McCall was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities are searching for the driver of the truck, who failed to stop and render aid.

The truck was last seen turning onto Wade Road.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or HCSO at 713-221-6000 if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.